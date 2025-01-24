On the set at Palma's Mercat d’Olivar market, the atmosphere is buzzing with activity. TV journalist Sibylle Tiessen goes over the sequence for the new episode of the video series "The Mallorcans – Special People and Their Ideas" with the protagonist. This time, it’s about Deborah Piña Zitrone, who teaches the unique aspects of Mallorcan cuisine through cooking classes. Cameraman Agustí Torres sets up the equipment, and the shoot is ready to begin.

Tiessen first discovered the island in the 1990s through her husband, Rolf, whose family owns a vacation home in Canyamel. The couple frequently traveled to Mallorca and eventually acquired a small apartment in Palma, splitting their time between there and their main residence in Munich.

Lifelong friendships in the making

In 2023, Tiessen launched the project in collaboration with Mallorca Magazine and Mallorca Bulletin (MDB) and sponsored by TUI. Over the course of 22 episodes so far, she has followed locals in their daily lives to get a glimpse behind the scenes of the tourist-dominated narrative. Islanders are often said to be reserved or distant toward outsiders, but is that really the case? Tiessen wanted to experience firsthand the true mentality of the people.

Labeling the locals as simply closed off or unapproachable, she feels, is too hasty. “That hasn’t been my experience at all,” says the mother of two. Even when she initially reached out to locals for the video series, she was surprised by their openness and warmth.

“I believe language barriers are more to blame for creating distances,” the 60-year-old explains. To help with the project, she learned Spanish, noting, “Those who speak Catalan face even fewer challenges.” She’s convinced that genuine interest in people quickly breaks down barriers and can lead to lifelong friendships.

Creative entrepreneurs

Tiessen is particularly inspired by the creativity of the islanders. “They are innovators and doers. I’m amazed by the diversity of professions,” she says. From traditional shoemakers (like Maruja Mira in episode MDB Chapter 14) and jewelry designers known to royalty (Isabel Guarch in MDB Chapter 12) to bakers (Tomeu Arbona in MDB Chapter 4), artists, scientists, environmentalists, and athletes, the range of fields Mallorcans excel in is remarkable.

“These are people who practically reinvent themselves,” notes the political science graduate, who studied in Munich and Rome. Contrary to stereotypes of procrastination or a lack of precision, Tiessen highlights their professionalism and reliability.

Passionate individuals following their callings

“I’ve met many people with highly qualified backgrounds who have pursued entirely different passions,” shares the Bremen native. A prime example is Deborah Piña Zitrone: “She’s a lawyer but now offers cooking classes full-time out of a passion for making traditional island cuisine accessible.”

Agustí Torres, a photographer and documentary filmmaker who serves as the series’ cameraman, is another example. Torres is widely recognised across Spain for his work and, in his free time, is an active shark researcher (MDB Chapter 22). He founded the organisation “Shark Med” to study which sharks can still be found in Mallorcan waters.

“I greatly value working with Agustí. He’s so professional and meticulous. We’ve developed a deep friendship,” Tiessen says.

Tradition-conscious people dedicated to protecting the island

All the protagonists in the series share a common goal: the desire to preserve their traditions, protect their culture, and safeguard their island. “For tourists who share an enthusiasm for these things, it’s definitely easy to connect with the locals,” the journalist believes.

This sentiment was echoed by Mallorcan folk dance instructor Gabriel Frontera in Chapter 17: “If someone learns my language and dances folklore with me, I’d immediately share my bread with them.”

What’s next for 2025?

Ten more episodes are planned for 2025. Videos and articles can be found on majorcadailybulletin.com under the “The Mallorcans” section or on the Majorca Daily Bulletin YouTube channel. Click here for access to the videos.