Mallorca’s weekend is packed with events! The Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cyclist Challenge runs from January 31 to February 2. Music lovers can enjoy concerts by Guille Wheel, Jaime Anglada, and Javier Hombría in Palma, but the Oasis tribute band Live Forever in Petra has been cancelled. Classical and jazz performances take place across the island. Family-friendly shows include Babidibú in Palma. Festivities like Son Servera’s Almond Blossom Fair and Sencelles’ Santa Agueda Fiestas feature parades, folk dances, and traditional celebrations. Palma’s Festival of Light at the Cathedral is a must-see on Sunday morning.

Friday, January 31 Lluc - 12.15pm: Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cyclist Challenge; Serra de Tramuntana Trophy (ends in Selva). From Lluc Sanctuary. vueltamallorca.com.

- 12.15pm: Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cyclist Challenge; Serra de Tramuntana Trophy (ends in Selva). From Lluc Sanctuary. vueltamallorca.com. Palma - 8pm: Guille Wheel (Mallorcan rock). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 15 euros. palmacultura.es.

- 8pm: Guille Wheel (Mallorcan rock). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 15 euros. palmacultura.es. Palma - 8pm: Jaime Anglada with Sergio Llopis (acoustic rock). Real Club Naútico. 20 euros.

- 8pm: Jaime Anglada with Sergio Llopis (acoustic rock). Real Club Naútico. 20 euros. Palma - 8pm: Javier Hombría (piano), DaBraccio Quartet; Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and others. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. Float parade in Sencelles. Saturday, February 1 Andratx - 12.15pm: Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cyclist Challenge; Andratx-Mirador de Colomer (Formentor) Trophy. From Plaça Espanya. vueltamallorca.com.

- 12.15pm: Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cyclist Challenge; Andratx-Mirador de Colomer (Formentor) Trophy. From Plaça Espanya. vueltamallorca.com. Cala Millor - 6pm: Joan Lainez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano); Mallorcan composers. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros. samaniga.es.

- 6pm: Joan Lainez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano); Mallorcan composers. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros. samaniga.es. Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Joaquín Riquelme (viola), José Manuel Álvarez (violin); Mozart, Tchaikovsky. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-35 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Joaquín Riquelme (viola), José Manuel Álvarez (violin); Mozart, Tchaikovsky. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-35 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Palma - 5pm: Babidibú, A Magical Journey (family show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.)

- 5pm: Babidibú, A Magical Journey (family show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.) Petra - 7pm: Live Forever (Oasis tribute). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros. (Cancelled)

- 7pm: Live Forever (Oasis tribute). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros. (Cancelled) Sa Pobla - 7pm: Mar Pujol (Catalan singer-songwriter). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros.

- 7pm: Mar Pujol (Catalan singer-songwriter). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros. Sant Llorenç - 7.30pm: Euroversion (Eurovision songs). Espai 36, C. Major 36. Ten euros.

- 7.30pm: Euroversion (Eurovision songs). Espai 36, C. Major 36. Ten euros. Son Servera , Sant Ignasi Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass. 11.45am: Floral offer to the statue of the shepherd boy. Plaça Sant Joan. 12 noon: Award of the Metge Joan Lliteres Prize. Town hall. All in memory of the plague of 1820.

, Sant Ignasi Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass. 11.45am: Floral offer to the statue of the shepherd boy. Plaça Sant Joan. 12 noon: Award of the Metge Joan Lliteres Prize. Town hall. All in memory of the plague of 1820. Valldemossa - 6.30pm: Javier Hombría (piano), DaBraccio Quartet; Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and others. Chopin and Sand Museum, Charterhouse. 15 euros. pianino.es / info@pianino.es / WhatsApp 659 639 100. Festival of Light at Palma's Cathedral. Sunday, February 2 Esporles - 12 noon: Javier Hombría (piano), DaBraccio Quartet; Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and others. Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Ten euros.

- 12 noon: Javier Hombría (piano), DaBraccio Quartet; Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and others. Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Ten euros. Lloret de Vistalegre - 1pm: Roger Machon Trio (jazz); sax plus Gus Aguiló (piano) and Toni Beltran (drums). Hotel Son Bauló, Camí Son Bauló. 24 euros.

- 1pm: Roger Machon Trio (jazz); sax plus Gus Aguiló (piano) and Toni Beltran (drums). Hotel Son Bauló, Camí Son Bauló. 24 euros. Palma - 7.30am: Festival of Light. Palma Cathedral. Free.

- 7.30am: Festival of Light. Palma Cathedral. Free. Palma - 10.15am: Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cyclist Challenge; Palma Trophy. From in front of the Cathedral; finishes by the Cathedral as well. vueltamallorca.com.

- 10.15am: Garden Hotels-Luxcom Mallorca Cyclist Challenge; Palma Trophy. From in front of the Cathedral; finishes by the Cathedral as well. vueltamallorca.com. Palma - 6.30pm: El Consorcio (legendary Spanish vocal group). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32-38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 6.30pm: El Consorcio (legendary Spanish vocal group). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32-38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Sencelles , Santa Agueda Fiestas - 4pm: Parade of floats and costumes, followed by children's entertainment. From Plaça Ses Escoles Velles to Plaça Vila.

, Santa Agueda Fiestas - 4pm: Parade of floats and costumes, followed by children's entertainment. From Plaça Ses Escoles Velles to Plaça Vila. Son Servera, Almond Blossom Fair - 9.30am-2pm: Stalls with almonds and almond products, exhibition of old farming machinery. 12 noon: Folk dance with Sa Revetla. Cases de Ca s'Hereu. Correfoc with the Dimonis Sa Cova des Fossar. Tuesday, February 4 Sencelles, Santa Agueda Fiestas - 6pm: Dance of giants. Plaça Nova. Processio to Plaça Vila. 7pm: Tasting of mamellet cakes; 8pm: Lighting of the Saint Agatha bonfire and correfoc with Dimonis Sa Cova des Fossar (Sineu); 9pm: Barbecue; 10pm: Folk dance and music with Ramellets. Plaça Vila. Wednesday, February 5 Sencelles, Santa Agueda Fiestas - 10am: Processions with pipers. 11am: Solemn mass, choir, dance of offer. 6pm: Comedy with Xavi Canyelles. Senior citizens centre.