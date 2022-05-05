More than 4,500 people from the south of France have arrived in Alcudia since Corsica Ferries started operating.

Unlike Palma, the cruise industry in Alcudia is still at a standstill, with only one ship scheduled to stopover in the port this year and that won’t be until mid-October.

Puerto d’Alcudia has led passenger and freight traffic growth in Mallorca and has the second highest growth in the Balearic Islands, after La Savina in Formentera.

Corsica Ferries started operating in Mallorca in April 2018 and the route became so popular that more crossings were added in 2019.

The constant growth in passenger numbers since then has attracted other foreign shipping companies to the port.