It appears that thousands of Britons are going to make the most of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to cash in on an extended foreign holiday.

According to Travel Weekly, people plan to take advantage of the mega four-day Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday by heading overseas the previous weekend.

This means holidaymakers gain nine days away while taking just three days off work.

The one-off celebrations take place between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, with new flight data showing travellers keen to exploit the additional time off.

Analysis based on recent search demand for air tickets from the UK to Spain, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Portugal all show a peak for the weekend prior to the bank holiday, followed by a clear fall in demand.

And as is always the case, in the "British" resorts such as Magalluf, there is going to be plenty of Jubilee spirit, with Britons being able to celebrate the momentous milestone in the glorious sunshine and on the beach.