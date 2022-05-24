It looks Mallorca is going to be the top European destination for British holidaymakers this summer.

Market sources in the UK have today forecast that bookings for Magalluf are 10 percent up on prepandemic figures, for example, with demansd for pirvate villas in areas such as Pollensa extremely high with milliosn of Britons determined to have a summer holiday this year.

And, Mallorcan holidays are back on the cards for Britons who are not fully vaccinated against Covid, since Spain eased its entry requirements to allow them to visit for tourism once again last weekend.

Under the new entry requirements, unvaccinated Britons can visit Spain for holidays, although they do have to meet certain criteria.

This includes needing to either have proof of recovery from Covid within six months before travel, or a negative Covid test result.

The latter can be either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to departure.

And there was further good news for Spain this morning. The country has been ranked third in the Travel and Tourism Development Index.

Japan has topped the global charts, followed by the US, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austraila, UK, Singapore and Italy in the top ten.

The World Economic Forum's biennial travel and tourism study also showed a recovering sector following pandemic lows, though the recovery has been uneven and challenges remain.

The Travel and Tourism Development Index assesses 117 economies, identifying key factors in enabling the sustainable and resilient growth of travel and tourism economies.

''COVID-19 shutdowns have re-emphasised the important contribution travel and tourism makes to many economies around the world,'' Lauren Uppink, Head of Aviation, Travel and Tourism at the World Economic Forum, said.

''As the world emerges from the pandemic, economies must invest in building a strong and resilient environment to deliver the travel and tourism experience and services for many decades to come,'' Uppink added.