First it was the smallest of the Balearics island, Formentera, which introduced strict controls of non-resident vehicles on the island with fines of up to 1,000 euros for anyone caught failing to comply with the regulations.

Now, it looks like Ibiza is going to follow suit.

Today Council of Ibiza sources said that in 2021 the number of vehicles and the population were practically the same, exceeding 150,000.

But, July and August are the months when there is the greatest flow of vehicle and motorbikes to and from the island, accounting for 15 percent of the island’s vehicle fleet and ramping up pressure on local services.

In addition, according to council sources, the economic and tourist reactivation could lead to an “unprecedented” increase in traffic congestion, which is why it is considered “necessary to establish measures to limit vehicles on the island, at least during July and August”.

The councillor for land management and roads, Mariano Juan, said that the project is part of drawing up a new and more sustainable model for Ibiza’s tourism industry and any such restrictions will go hand-in-hand with a substantial improvement of the public transport system.

Fines could be as high as 300,000 euros if and when the restrictions are introduced.