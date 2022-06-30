It has been confirmed that from May next year, Britons who are not resident in the EU wishing to come to the Balearics or travel to any other EU or Schengen member country will have to pay for a visa or face being denied entry.

Business travellers, tourists and other travellers from 60 non-EU countries who want to enter the EU will soon have to submit a separate online entry application.

The European Union will start charging visitors – corporate travellers, tourists and other groups – who want to enter the 26 nations of the EU and the Schengen area in May 2023.

According to the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias), travellers from 60 non-EU countries will no longer be allowed to enter the EU free of charge and without a visa for up to 90 days.

The Etias is modelled on the US Esta. The entry fee, which can be paid with a credit or debit card, will cost €7.

Those entering the country will also have to show a valid passport.

British passport holders could be turned away at borders if their ETIAS application is not approved, once the scheme is implemented. And there are a number of reasons people could see their application denied.

According to Schengen Visa Info, applications may be turned down on the following grounds:

The person applying has used a travel document that is reported as lost, stolen, misappropriated or invalidated in the Schengen Information System – SIS II.

The applicant poses a security risk for the citizens and travellers of the Schengen Area.

The applicant poses an illegal immigration risk.

The applicant poses a high epidemic risk.

An applicant is a person for whom there is an existing alert in SIS for the purpose of refusing entry and stay.

The applicant fails to reply to a request for extra information or documentation within the deadline given.

The applicant fails to attend an extra interview when required.

A travel authorisation can also be rejected in cases where there are reasonable and serious doubts about the authenticity of the information given and the supporting documents submitted by the person applying.

The ETIAS plan was originally shelved in 2016, before the UK voted to leave the EU.

It is being brought in, in part, to avoid the need for more complex visas - though travellers who need visas to enter the EU will still require them.

There will also be questions on a person’s criminal record and if they have ever been asked to leave an EU country by officials.

Airlines will be expected to check that a person has been authorised to travel to the EU under the ETIAS scheme.

Once accepted, it will allow British passengers entry into the Schengen area multiple times over a three-year period.