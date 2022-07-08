The first is smoking.
Smoking is banned on bar and restaurant terraces and even on some of Mallorca’s most popular beaches such as Santa Ponsa, La Romana (Paguera) and Carregador (Palmanova) - fines are as high as 2,000 euros.
Plus, holidaymakers who strip off on a non-nudist beach could also be slapped with a 700 euro fine.
And some restaurants in Mallorca have banned tourists from wearing clothing associated with ‘drunken tourism’ such as football shirts, flip-flops, swim wear or trunks and men must keep their shirts on.
Bikinis are also restricted to beaches in Mallorca, with fines of up to 600 euros for those who flout the rules and again, shirts on for the men.
And don’t use shampoo or shower gel at the beach showers.
Apart from that, enjoy.
