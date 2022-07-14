Something appears to have upset the Spanish and the government is continuing to give British holiday makers the run around - not to mention British residents when it comes to driving on a UK licence.

A few months ago they backtracked on entrance for non-vax travellers from the UK, that has since been resolved, but now the Spanish have performed another U-turn.

Earlier this month, the Spanish government said British travellers could use automated border control eGates in a bid to stop huge queues building in the terminals.

Following Brexit, passengers had to use the manual non-EU queue to enter and exit Spain - but this decision has been reversed.

However, the Foreign Office has highlighted that only certain people can use the eGates. If you are aged 18 and over, and are instructed to do so by airport staff, you may be able to use the e-gates, if these are in operation.

Hand your passport to the border officer for stamping after you have passed through the e-gate. If you are under the age of 18 you must use the staffed immigration booths.