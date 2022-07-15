Madrid has ignored the struggles the population of the Balearics, in particular Mallorca, is having to endure - yet again.

Spain has announced it will make some short- and middle-distance train journeys completely free as the government seeks to combat the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said on Tuesday that all Cercanías (commuter trains), Rodalies (commuter routes in Catalonia) and Media Distancia routes (mid-distance regional lines which cover distances less than 300km) run by the national rail system will be free from 1 September to 31 December this year.

The 100% discount will only apply to multi-trip tickets, not single fares.

The new scheme comes in addition to the government funding a discount of between 30-50% on all public transport - including metros, buses and trams.

Spanish inflation has accelerated in the past few months and surpassed 10% for the first time in 37 years during the 12 months to June.

But, the rail break will not apply to Mallorca.

For the moment there will be no free tickets in Mallorca paid for by Madrid, as the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda said that the measure will only affect Renfe tickets, i.e. the lines that depend on the Government.

However, it stated that the government has undertaken to open a line of aid to local authorities and autonomous communities that undertake to reduce 30% of the price of transport passes and multi-journey tickets for collective land transport services, both by road and rail and metro.