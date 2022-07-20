Negotiations on a new agreement between easyJet and pilots in Spain are said to have completely stalled. The Sepla union indicates that the two sides are wide apart but is nevertheless hopeful of "reaching an agreement with the company that avoids measures that are harmful to both aviation and passengers in a crucial summer for the recovery of the sector".

However, union representatives are critical of the airline for "again failing in its relationship with its employees", referring to the existing dispute with cabin crew that affects the three easyJet bases in Spain - Barcelona, Malaga and Palma.

The negotiations started last year. The current agreement expired at the end of February but has been extended. Sepla says that, after more than seven months and five meetings, it has only received two proposals and that these do not meet pilot demands.

The union stresses that the pilots have "always shown a responsible attitude and have tried to reach agreements with the company". As an indication of this, Sepla draws attention to the fact that, during the worst period of the pandemic, there was agreement on a two-year salary freeze and a temporary reduction of eight per cent of the basic salary.