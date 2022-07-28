The further three days of strike action planned by easyJet cabin crew in Spain have been called off. These were due to have been from this Friday (July 29) to Sunday. But the USO union has announced an agreement with the airline for a 22% increase in base salary over three years, and this has meant an end to the dispute.

A four per cent base salary increase will apply retroactively from March of this year. There will be a 13% increase in 2023 and five per cent in 2024. In addition, 'fijo discontinuo' employment contracts are to be adjusted and will guarantee nine months of employed activity as opposed to the current eight months. Of other aspects of the agreement, there will be an increase in pay for employees with a third language.

The agreement has been approved by the workers' assembly. Of the 418 easyJet cabin crew in Spain, 303 voted and and 74.6% of these supported the agreement. Miguel Galán of the USO says that after weeks of strike and months of negotiation, the airline has made a proposal that represents an "important" move in bringing working conditions into line with those that apply elsewhere in Europe.

The three easyJet bases in Spain have been affected by the strike - Barcelona, Malaga and Palma.