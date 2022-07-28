A four per cent base salary increase will apply retroactively from March of this year. There will be a 13% increase in 2023 and five per cent in 2024. In addition, 'fijo discontinuo' employment contracts are to be adjusted and will guarantee nine months of employed activity as opposed to the current eight months. Of other aspects of the agreement, there will be an increase in pay for employees with a third language.
The agreement has been approved by the workers' assembly. Of the 418 easyJet cabin crew in Spain, 303 voted and and 74.6% of these supported the agreement. Miguel Galán of the USO says that after weeks of strike and months of negotiation, the airline has made a proposal that represents an "important" move in bringing working conditions into line with those that apply elsewhere in Europe.
The three easyJet bases in Spain have been affected by the strike - Barcelona, Malaga and Palma.
1 comment
Now RYANAIR Cabin Crews will want the same increase. Or they could switch to Squeezy Jet !!!