According to Essentially Mallorca, the association that promotes Mallorca as a luxury tourism destination, the island is à la mode for the luxury market. After two years of the pandemic, it has become one of the favourite places for wealthy Europeans who spend thousands of euros on their holidays.

Jesús Cuartero, president of Essentially Mallorca, says that this is a market with an average daily spend of around 5,000 euros in high season, a figure way higher than the general tourism market, which is around 100 euros.

These tourists, he explains, are looking for "discretion, personalisation in services and tranquility". And for this, the majority stay in luxury houses. "When the villa market took off five or seven years ago, they asked for basic things; now they ask for extra services such as a chef, wellness treatment at home, airport chauffeur and rental cars delivered at home when they arrive. The length of stay has also changed. Before the pandemic they stayed between one and two weeks; now it is between two and four weeks.

Cuartero maintains that whereas this market previously sought ostentation, it now wants an experience based on values - no gold or waste; the slow life has become fashionable. "They are looking for local zero kilometre products with excellent gastronomy, experiences in contact with nature provided by the people who know it best. They are also wanting sports experiences, such as cycling, in order to enjoy the good weather and nature.".

The model for luxury tourism, he concludes, has become more sophisticated "by generating added value and improving competitiveness".