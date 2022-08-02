The Balearics in June welcomed a total of 1.9 million international tourists, 198.5% more than in the same month of 2021, with a tourist expenditure amounting to 2,177 million euros, 194.8% more than a year ago.

Foreign tourists to the islands represent 26.3% of the total registered in the country, making the Balearics the top destination.

It is followed by Catalonia (21.6%) and Andalusia (13.5%).

In June, the main markets were Germany (31.6%) and the United Kingdom (27%).

Foreign visitors also spent more in the Balearics than any other region in Spain - 24.2% of the total, Catalonia (20.6%) and Andalusia (13.1%).

Average expenditure per tourist stood at 1,111 euros in June, down 1.2%, with a daily expenditure of 180 euros, 14.3% more than a year ago.

Each international tourist spent an average of 6.2 days on the islands.

So far this year, the total expenditure of international tourists in the Balearics is 5.8 million euros, 330.5% more than a year ago.

At a national level, more than twice as many tourists visited Spain in June than in the same month last year and they spent almost three times as much during their stay, National Statistics Institute data showed today.

The 7.5 million visitors in June spent close to 9 billion euros ($9.2 billion), as Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic levels in its biggest and most important economic sector.

Before the pandemic put a halt to travel in 2020, Spain received a total of 38.2 million tourists in 2019, with 8.8 million visiting in June.

“In these six months (of 2022) we have already exceeded 30 million international tourists, which represents 80% of the pre-pandemic volume, but in terms of expenses we are already at 90% of pre-pandemic levels,” Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said.

“If the trend continues, we will clearly be at pre-pandemic levels (at the end of the year),“ she said.

Spain’s government expects tourist arrivals to reach 90% of pre-pandemic volumes during the summer season, as northern Europeans shrug off concerns over inflation and book even more trips than in 2019.