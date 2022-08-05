Tourists from outside the EU will be required to submit a photograph and fingerprints from May as part of the bloc’s bid to tighten entry rules following the UK’s departure from the Union.
The EU’s long delayed Entry/Exit system (EES) will come into force in May, and will replace the stamping of passports.Non-EU travellers will be asked to submit photos and four fingerprints, which will be submitted in the form of biometric data.
This will also register the traveller’s name, travel documents and date and place of entry and exit. What is more, British holidaymakers will also be forced to pay to enter the bloc from November 2023.
Prospective visitors will be forced to complete an online form with details of health, education and any criminal convictions, and pay €7 (£6) for a three-year permit.
The “Etias” scheme was initiated before the UK’s vote to leave the Brussels bloc and mirrors the US “Esta” scheme.
7 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Oh, for God’s sake man, will you for once please stop referring to it as “EU punishing UK for brexit” - it is no such thing. The USA-style ETAS scheme was adopted by the Schengen group back in 2017 with an implementation expected no later than 2024. It’s all about biometrics. The UK is doing exactly the same thing at their own borders. Biometrics. Big data. It’s supposed to be the death of the old-school stamping of passports, humans at border points, etc. Britain opted out of the Schengen agreement and, subsequently, left the club entirely. And yet there remain some who entitled folk who seem to think that, having left the club, they should retain their membership benefits. Good grief, man.
The EU didn't vote for Brexit. ;) Both schemes apply to all non-EU travellers, with the purpose of controlling the EU borders, with one scheme being initiated before the vote, as per the article. It wasn't introduced to penalise British passport holders. As the stamping of the passports won't be required anymore, some border checks might even speed up.
The EU. Established in 1993, and striving wholeheartedly, since 1993, to build a crap Europe. And, succeeding spectacularly.
Stephen PerrimanYou did read this part "The “Etias” scheme was initiated before the UK’s vote to leave the Brussels bloc" which means the UK were part of the group of countries that thought this up and put it into play! Of all of this unknowns that Brexit would bring this wasn't one of them. Not to say that this was a hot topic or even looked at by anyone at the time but definitely isn't one that anyone can cry foul over.
Jus gets better....!!!!! we are ALSO having the "after effects2 here to...all the extra paper work...thanks to the UK...!!! So....dont moan...You in the UK have created ALL this....you have only ur selfs to blame...thinking it would be a peace of pxxxx leaving..NOW look...!!!!!
The more I see of these new conditions for Tourists to come to Mallorca on Holiday. The more I expect many to reject a Holiday. The Tourist will search for a different destination with fewer conditions. Spain, Mallorca etc. will regret these new regulations causing a reduction of Tourism and their economies.
Well Majorca can kiss goodbye to what little is left of it’s tourist industry as this vindictive plan by the EU will deter people who now think that the British passport is not good enough anymore out of spite. Tourists will now look to visit more welcoming places and Majorca once more will suffer at the hands of the EU.