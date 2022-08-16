The visa - called the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) - which originally was due to come into force next month, has been delayed until November 2023.

The ETIAS scheme, similar to the US Esta, means Britons would have to pay €7 (£6) for a three year ‘visa’ if traveling to countries in the EU.

Britons will be required to take part in the visa system as they are no longer a part of the EU.

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 70 will have to pay it if traveling for less than 90 days, with applications submitted 96 hours before travel.

Holidaymakers travelling to one of 26 Schengen States will have to apply via an official website/app prior to the operational launch of ETAS, handing over €7 for their troubles

Following the completion of an online application form, the system will in-turn conduct checks against EU systematic information for borders and security.

In most cases, a travel authorisation will be issued in minutes, but more investigative occurrences, where further checks on traveling parties are necessary, clearance could take up to 30 days.

The ETIAS travel authorisation will be a mandatory pre-condition for entry to the Schengen States. It will be checked in alignment with travel documents by border guards when crossing over into the EU.

But, tourists from outside the EU, such as those from the UK, will still be required to submit a photograph and fingerprints from May as part of the bloc’s bid to tighten entry rules following the UK’s departure from the Union.

The EU’s long delayed Entry/Exit system (EES) will replace the stamping of passports.