The Balearics registered a decrease of 11.8 percent in the number of hotel bookings made between August 16 to 22 through TravelgateX compared to the previous week, although it shows a growth of 121.17 percent compared to the same period in 2020, the year of the pandemic.

According to data provided today the drop in bookings is 10.6 percent compared to the same week in 2021.

However, the islands are the fourth most booked Spanish destination by tourists over the last week, with a 13.95 percent of ‘booking share’, behind Andalusia (20.63%), Catalonia (17.81%) and the Canary Islands (16.29%). In fifth position is Valencia, with 10.38 per cent.

The main markets were Spain (66.22 per cent), United Kingdom (12.49 per cent) and Germany (3.05 per cent).