Summer is coming to an end and it's time to check out, pack your bags and head back home.

This is what happens to many holidaymakers in the Balearics, although in Sant Antoni de Portmany (Ibiza) there have been some complications.

In a video shared on Twitter by the user Cochifrito today, the problems of a young man, obviously drunk, constantly losing his balance and walking like a zombie from The Walking Dead, have gone viral.

The man, dragging his hand luggage and shirtless, was walking around in the early hours of the morning, slightly off balance, but with the steely determination to continue his walk.

Despite the difficulties, bumping into the wall and cars, he continued his route until he falls over

Comments immediately followed, joking about a possible zombie invasion in Ibiza.