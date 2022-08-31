Summer is coming to an end and it's time to check out, pack your bags and head back home.
Point of view
https://twitter.com/JavierGraciaM/status/1564838099615621120
Point of view
https://twitter.com/JavierGraciaM/status/1564838099615621120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1564838099615621120%7Ctwgr%5E97e10468a3a41bb83665697dbdb75db0007f6068%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ultimahora.es%2Fnoticias%2Fsociedad%2F2022%2F08%2F31%2F1783389%2Fibiza-apocalipsis-zombi-check-out-magaluf.html
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.