The Spanish government has extended Covid requirements for Britons travelling to the Balearics and elsewhere in Spain until November 15 and this will included the October half-term holidays. Spain relaxed entry rules for third-country nationals in May when it lifted its ban on unvaccinated arrivals.



But, for Britons travelling to the Balearics you must still show valid proof of one of the following on entry:

Being fully vaccinated. Your vaccination status must meet the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements.

A negative COVID-19 test: either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to departure.

Having recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months. You can use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your COVID-19 status on entry to Spain.

These requirements do not apply to children under 12 years old. Travellers from the UK who can either show proof of being fully vaccinated, or of having recovered from prior Covid infection in the last six months, or who are aged under 12 years old, do not need to complete Spain’s Travel Health Control form.



Everyone else must complete Spain’s Travel Health Control form no more than 48 hours before travel to Spain.

If you have any doubts check the Foreign Office website of check with your airline.