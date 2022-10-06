easyJet has confirmed its summer 2023 flight services from Southend airport and Palma is going to be flying high.

It comes as residents were eager to see which routes easyJet will fly to from Southend Airport next summer after its return to the city earlier this year.

The airline giant returned to Southend Airport in May with its inaugural summer flight heading to Mallorca.

This kicked off a new summer schedule, with four flights a week to Mallorca, six to Malaga and two to Faro.

Its eagerly anticipated return has been a massive boost for the airport in its post-pandemic recovery as well as Mallorca as all new air lines help boost the tourist industry and makes the island more competitive.