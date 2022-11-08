Calvia is participating in the dynamic ‘Mallorca is Sport’ promotional campaign showing off the sporting offer of the municipality to the British travel and professional sports sectors.

Calvia wants to consolidate its position in the British market - by far the main source of tourists to the municipality - at the World Travel Market in London this week.

The Mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, and the Director General of Tourism and the Coast, Xavier Pascuet, have attended the fair to hold various meetings and gatherings with specialised media, tour operators and tourist booking platforms.

According to Badal, the outlook for the fair “is one of moderate satisfaction, both in terms of the start dates and the expectations for the high season”.

One of the most relevant meetings was with the specialised magazine ‘Triathlon Magazine’, to which they have explained the international sporting events that take place in Calvia, such as the Challenge Peguera-Mallorca or the Half Marathon Magalluf, as well as the possibilities as a destination for training campuses for professional athletes.

The delegation also met with travel technology provider ‘Amadeus’ to continue working on smart tourism. Recently, the Town Hall announced that it will launch the ‘Smart Calvia’ project, through which it will install different sensors and intelligent pedestrian crossings, as well as improving the accessibility of the tourist offices, among other measures.

This modernisation strategy would also be related to the strengthening of security, in search of reducing excessive tourism, which in 2022 has resulted in the opening of sanctioning proceedings in excess of 2 million in Magalluf.