The president of the Aviba association of travel agencies in the Balearics, Francesc Mulet, says that the price of tickets from Balearic airports to the mainland have gone up some 30% for the December holidays - the Constitution Day 'bridge' and Christmas. He adds that airlines have never previously applied such high prices for these dates.
Price of flights up 30% for December holidays
Renewed criticism of manipulation of the residents' discount
