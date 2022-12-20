Spanish industrial action is threatening to cause chaos for thousands of people catching domestic flights over the next few weeks.



Some strike action has already begun, but over the coming days it is going to et worse.

According to the calendars presented by the different unions, the most complicated dates are going to be Friday 23 and 30 December, days on which the Air Nostrum and Vueling strikes coincide.

Between 22 December and 8 January, only five days will be free of strike threats, with the exception of Ryanair.

On 8 January, the traditional end of the Christmas holiday, a strike is called at Vueling, so be prepared and check with your airlines if flying within Spain over the next few weeks.