According to the Habtur holiday rentals association in the Balearics, between 50% and 60% of accommodation will be open for the Easter holidays. The president of Habtur, Antoni Barceló, suggests that this figure would be higher if Easter were a bit later. As Easter Sunday is April 9, it will be "a little early". This is partly due to heating. "Many vacation homes are not prepared for winter, but there are good prospects for those which are open."
