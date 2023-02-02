According to the Habtur holiday rentals association in the Balearics, between 50% and 60% of accommodation will be open for the Easter holidays. The president of Habtur, Antoni Barceló, suggests that this figure would be higher if Easter were a bit later. As Easter Sunday is April 9, it will be "a little early". This is partly due to heating. "Many vacation homes are not prepared for winter, but there are good prospects for those which are open."

For Barceló, the forecast for 2023 is "very positive, although we do not know if it will reach the level of 2022."

He was speaking on Wednesday at an international forum for holiday rentals. This considered the issue of illegal lets, one of the holiday rental sector's main concerns. Andreu Serra, the Council of Mallorca's councillor for tourism, said that there is "a very close relationship" with business groups in the sector to tackle this problem and explained that there will be five more inspectors this year for addressing "a priority."

In October last year, a competition surveillance office was set up by groups representing legitimate owners in order to deal with illegal supply. Serra also noted that complaints can be made to the Council by email - inspeccioturisme@conselldemallorca.net.