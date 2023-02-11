The travel association ABTA says that of Britons planning to travel abroad this year, 15% of them are doing so for the February half term. Top of the list among short-haul destinations are the Canaries, mainland Spain (e.g. the Costa del Sol) and Portugal. Mallorca isn't mentioned, which isn't exactly surprising as there are only limited numbers of flights until 'summer' schedules come into effect towards the end of next month.
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
JRYeh my regional flights to Majorca start last week in February to end October. Canaries all year. Algarve all year. Barcelona all year. Mainland Costa's all year .. Dubai ,Cyprus and Rome you’ve guessed all year. The owner of my favourite hotel on the island says she would stay open certainly into November, but for limited flights from her major customers origins . Chickens and eggs
Er maybe the article directly above this hints at why 🤔. 90% of people view Mallorca as a summer destination, no-one wants to go to a beach resort when its freezing!
Maybe a few hotels being open in February might help? Perverse logic, I know but it’s funny how all the popular resorts you mentioned are actually open for business.