The prestigious website European Best Destinations has placed Soller in its 2023 top twenty European travel destinations.

The website explains that the selection was based on the opinions of over half a million travellers from 178 countries. For Soller, the website says that "you have ranked Soller among the best hidden gems in Europe, best honeymoon destinations in Europe, best hidden gems in Spain, best cycling destinations in Europe and best destinations to visit by train in Europe (the little train that goes up to the top of the mountain is charming and authentic and will appeal to the whole family).

The list includes two other Spanish destinations - the city of Toledo in Castilla-La Mancha and Tossa de Mar on the Costa Brava. Soller ranks twentieth on the list, which is headed by Warsaw.