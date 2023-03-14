Especially in spring, the Mallorcan sun is usually merciful to those who have spent a night under canvas or in a camper van without air conditioning. While in summer you would have melted into the material of your own pad shortly after sunrise, the other three seasons can provide really good conditions for a Mallorca camping holiday. It is above all the mobility that makes this form of holiday so interesting for many. Whether with the packed tent in the backpack or on the cushioned front seats of the camper van, where the journey goes next is determined only by the person who has started it. Without being tied to a place or a specific accommodation, even a touristy island like Mallorca can feel like adventure and the great freedom.

The only problem is that Mallorca is simply not designed for this form of tourism. If you want to spend the night in a tent, there are only a few official options on the entire island. The website of the Balearic government (www.caib.es) lists three campsites: Es Pixarells on the MA-10 road at kilometre 19, Marjanor on the MA-2140 at kilometre 1 next to the Lluc football pitch, and Sa Font Coberta directly on the grounds of the Lluc monastery in the Tramuntana mountains. All three are equipped with barbecue areas, showers and toilets. A night in a tent costs around five euros and reservation requests go through the Ca s'Amitger visitor information centre (971-51 70 70) in Lluc. Other options for legally pitching a tent on Mallorca include the website www.turismpetit.com.

Official sites for motorhomes can be found, for example, at the large car park at Cala Agulla near Cala Rajada or at the Camp4Cycle association for cycling enthusiasts between Es Pil-lari and El Arenal. There are even water and electricity connections here.

Pitches in Mallorca:

Es Pixarells on the Tramuntana Highway Ma-10, km 19, (Escorca municipality).

Marjanor on the MA-2140 at km 1 next to the football pitch of the monastery of Lluc (Escorca)

Sa Font Coberta right next to the grounds of the monastery of Lluc. A night in a tent costs around five euros per person. Reservations under: +34 971-51 70 70

Car park at Cala Agulla: GPS: N 39.72064, E 3.45121 N 39°43'14", E 3°27'04"

Camp4Cycle: Es Pil-lari, Camí de Son Fangos 241, not far from the Playa de Palma

Tankstelle Petroest: Carrer de Gabriel Alzamora, 25, Palma

Punt Verd Son Castello