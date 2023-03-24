While thousands of people may be planning of travelling to the UK and London for the Coronation of King Charles in May, scores of Britons are busy booking overseas holidays to destinations like the Balearics and Mallorca to make the most of the extra Bank Holiday.

King Charles will be crowned on May 6 meaning Britons get May 1 and 8 off as extra bank holidays, so if they take four days off work, they’ve got a bonus 10-day holiday and tour operators are offering specials deals to destinations like the Balearics to cash in on the Coronation holiday period.

According to On The Beach: “Tens of thousands of Britons are expected to abscond the UK during the ceremony on May 6.

“Back-to-back public holidays on May 1 and 8 effectively mean that British sunseekers can relish a royal 10 days off work while only using a paltry four days of annual leave.”

What is more, London hotels are cashing in on King Charles’s coronation, hiking prices by hundreds of pounds over the May bank holiday weekend, so it will be cheaper to head to Mallorca and watch the Coronation on the big screen in the sun, or not at all and just head to the beach.