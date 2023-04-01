These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Yacht Express

Orgin: Port Everglades

Destination: Port Everglades

Arrival: April 1 at 2am

Departure: April 2 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 17.951

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 209

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 1 at 5am

Departure: April 1 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: La Spezia

Arrival: April 1 at 5am

Departure: April 1 at 9.40pm

Gross tonnage: 183.774

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: Golden Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 1 at 5am

Departure: April 1 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 26.526

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 1 at 5am

Departure: April 1 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26.904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 1 at 5.30am

Departure: April 1 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Sirios Cement V

Orgin: Alcanar

Destination: Alcanar

Arrival: April 1 at 6am

Departure: April 2 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 2.453

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 86

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 1 at 6am

Departure: April 1 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29.646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 1 at 6.15am

Departure: April 1 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 1 at 6.30am

Departure: April 1 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Absa Uno

Origin: Santa Pola

Destination: Santa Pola

Arrival: April 1 at 1pm

Departure: April 2 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 317

Flag: Spain

Length: 37

Vessel: Symphony Spirit

Origin: Gibraltar

Destination: Nice

Arrival: April 1 at 6pm

Departure: April 2 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 6.749

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 123

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 1 at 10.15pm

Depature: April 2 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.