Vessel: Yacht Express
Orgin: Port Everglades
Destination: Port Everglades
Arrival: April 1 at 2am
Departure: April 2 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 17.951
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 209
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 1 at 5am
Departure: April 1 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: April 1 at 5am
Departure: April 1 at 9.40pm
Gross tonnage: 183.774
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: Golden Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 1 at 5am
Departure: April 1 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 26.526
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 1 at 5am
Departure: April 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 1 at 5.30am
Departure: April 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Orgin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: April 1 at 6am
Departure: April 2 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 2.453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 1 at 6am
Departure: April 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 1 at 6.15am
Departure: April 1 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 1 at 6.30am
Departure: April 1 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Absa Uno
Origin: Santa Pola
Destination: Santa Pola
Arrival: April 1 at 1pm
Departure: April 2 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 317
Flag: Spain
Length: 37
Vessel: Symphony Spirit
Origin: Gibraltar
Destination: Nice
Arrival: April 1 at 6pm
Departure: April 2 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 6.749
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 123
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 1 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 2 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
