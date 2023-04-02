Cathy CalizPalma02/04/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: April 2 at 2am
Departure: April 2 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Golden Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 2 at 5am
Departure: April 2 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 26.526
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 2 at 5am
Departure: April 2 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: April 2 at 6.30am
Departure: April 2 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 2 at 7am
Departure: April 2 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 2 at 9am
Departure: April 3 at 1am
Gross tonnage: 11.290
Flag: Portugal
Lenght: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 2 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 3 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: April 2 at 11pm
Departure: April 2 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.