These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: April 2 at 2am

Departure: April 2 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 67311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Golden Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 2 at 5am

Departure: April 2 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 26.526

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 2 at 5am

Departure: April 2 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26.904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: April 2 at 6.30am

Departure: April 2 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 2 at 7am

Departure: April 2 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 2 at 9am

Departure: April 3 at 1am

Gross tonnage: 11.290

Flag: Portugal

Lenght: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 2 at 10.15pm

Depature: April 3 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: April 2 at 11pm

Departure: April 2 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

