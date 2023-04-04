Cathy CalizPalma04/04/2023 06:00
W0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 4 at 5am
Departure: April 4 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 4 at 5am
Departure: April 4 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 4 at 5am
Departure: April 4 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 4 at 5.30am
Departure: April 4 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 4 at 6am
Departure: April 4 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: Aptil 4 at 6am
Depature: April 4 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69.472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 4 at 6.15am
Departure: April 4 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 4 at 6.30am
Departure: April 4 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: April 4 at 7am
Departure: April 4 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Norwegian Star
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: St Tropez
Arrival: April 4 at 7am
Depature: April 4 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 91.740
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 294

Vessel: Costa Smeralda
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: April 4 at 8am
Departure: April 4 at 7.31pm
Gross tonnage: 185.010
Flag: Italy
Length: 337

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 4 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 5 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.