These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 5 at 5am
Departure: April 5 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 5 at 5am
Departure: April 5 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 5 at 5am
Departure: April 5 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valenvia
Arrival: April 5 at 5.30am
Departure: April 5 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 5 at 6am
Departure: April 5 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 5 at 6.15am
Departure: April 5 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 5 at 6.30am
Departure: April 5 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: April 5 at 8am
Departure: April 5 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: BBC Ruby
Origin: Antigua
Destination: Genova
Arrival: April 5 at 8am
Depature: April 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.838
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda
Length: 153
Vessel: Silver Moon
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Tarragona
Arrival: April 5 at 8am
Departure: April 5 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 40.844
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 213
Vessel: Cembrook
Orgin: Alcanar
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: April 5 at 10am
Departure: April 6 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 3.517
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 100
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 5 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
