These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 7 at 5am
Departure: April 7 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 7 at 5am
Departure: April 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 7 at 5.30am
Departure: April 7 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 7 at 6am
Departure: April 7 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 7 at 6.15am
Departure: April 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 7 at 6.30am
Departure: April 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: P&O Arvia
Origin: A Coruña
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: April 7 at 7am
Departure: April 7 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 184.000
Flag: United Kingdom
Length: 345
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Motril
Destination: Castellon
Arrival: April 7 at 9am
Departure: April 8 at 9am
Gross tonnage: 11.290
Flag: Portugal
Lenght: 144
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 7 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.