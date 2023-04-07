Cathy CalizPalma07/04/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 7 at 5am
Departure: April 7 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 7 at 5am
Departure: April 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 7 at 5.30am
Departure: April 7 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 7 at 6am
Departure: April 7 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 7 at 6.15am
Departure: April 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 7 at 6.30am
Departure: April 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: P&O Arvia
Origin: A Coruña
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: April 7 at 7am
Departure: April 7 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 184.000
Flag: United Kingdom
Length: 345

Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Motril
Destination: Castellon
Arrival: April 7 at 9am
Departure: April 8 at 9am
Gross tonnage: 11.290
Flag: Portugal
Lenght: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 7 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.