These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 7 at 5am

Departure: April 7 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 26.904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 7 at 5am

Departure: April 7 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 7 at 5.30am

Departure: April 7 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 7 at 6am

Departure: April 7 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 29.646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 7 at 6.15am

Departure: April 7 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 7 at 6.30am

Departure: April 7 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: P&O Arvia

Origin: A Coruña

Destination: La Spezia

Arrival: April 7 at 7am

Departure: April 7 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 184.000

Flag: United Kingdom

Length: 345

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Motril

Destination: Castellon

Arrival: April 7 at 9am

Departure: April 8 at 9am

Gross tonnage: 11.290

Flag: Portugal

Lenght: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 7 at 10.15pm

Depature: April 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.