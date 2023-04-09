These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Algeciras
Arrival: April 9 at 1am
Departure: April 10 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 23.420
Flag: Malta
Length: 177
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 9 at 5am
Departure: April 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 9 at 5am
Departure: April 9 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: April 9 at 6.30am
Departure: April 9 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 9 at 7am
Departure: April 9 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Costa Fascinosa
Origin: Savona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 9 at 8am
Departure: April 9 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 113,321
Flag: Italy
Length: 290
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 9 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 10 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 9 at 11pm
Departure: April 9 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.