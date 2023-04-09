Cathy CalizPalma09/04/2023 06:00
W0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Algeciras
Arrival: April 9 at 1am
Departure: April 10 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 23.420
Flag: Malta
Length: 177

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 9 at 5am
Departure: April 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 9 at 5am
Departure: April 9 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: April 9 at 6.30am
Departure: April 9 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 9 at 7am
Departure: April 9 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Costa Fascinosa
Origin: Savona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 9 at 8am
Departure: April 9 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 113,321
Flag: Italy
Length: 290

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 9 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 10 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 9 at 11pm
Departure: April 9 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.