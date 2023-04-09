These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Algeciras

Arrival: April 9 at 1am

Departure: April 10 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 23.420

Flag: Malta

Length: 177

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 9 at 5am

Departure: April 9 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26.904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 9 at 5am

Departure: April 9 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: April 9 at 6.30am

Departure: April 9 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 9 at 7am

Departure: April 9 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Costa Fascinosa

Origin: Savona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 9 at 8am

Departure: April 9 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 113,321

Flag: Italy

Length: 290

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 9 at 10.15pm

Depature: April 10 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 9 at 11pm

Departure: April 9 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

