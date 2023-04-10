These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 10 at 5am

Departure: April 10 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 10 at 5am

Departure: April 10 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 10 at 5am

Departure: April 10 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 10 at 5.30am

Departure: April 10 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 10 at 6am

Departure: April 10 at 2pm

Gross tonnage: 29.646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 10 at 6.15am

Departure: April 10 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 10 at 6.30am

Depature: April 10 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 19,976

Flag: Spain

Length: 155

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: April 10 at 8am

Departure: April 10 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Jaume III

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 10 at 2pm

Depature: April 10 at 3pm

Gross tonnage: 4,305

Flag: Spain

Length: 81

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 10 at 10.15pm

Depature: April 11 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: BBC Alaska

Origin: Antigua

Destination: Genova

Arrival: April 10 at 11.59pm

Depature: April 11 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 9,627

Flag: Liberia

Length: 139

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.