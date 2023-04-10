These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 10 at 5am
Departure: April 10 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 10 at 5am
Departure: April 10 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 10 at 5am
Departure: April 10 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 10 at 5.30am
Departure: April 10 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 10 at 6am
Departure: April 10 at 2pm
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 10 at 6.15am
Departure: April 10 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 10 at 6.30am
Depature: April 10 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 19,976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155
Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: April 10 at 8am
Departure: April 10 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Jaume III
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 10 at 2pm
Depature: April 10 at 3pm
Gross tonnage: 4,305
Flag: Spain
Length: 81
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 10 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 11 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: BBC Alaska
Origin: Antigua
Destination: Genova
Arrival: April 10 at 11.59pm
Depature: April 11 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 9,627
Flag: Liberia
Length: 139
