Cathy CalizPalma11/04/2023 06:00
W0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 11 at 5am
Departure: April 11 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 11 at 5am
Departure: June 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 11 at 5am
Departure: April 11 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 11 at 5.30am
Departure: April 11 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Minervagracht
Origin: Le Marin
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: April 11 at 6am
Departure: April 12 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 9,525
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 142

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Toulon
Arrival: Aptil 11 at 6am
Depature: April 11 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69,472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 11 at 6am
Departure: April 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 11 at 6.15am
Departure: April 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 11 at 6.30am
Departure: April 11 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: April 11 at 7am
Departure: April 11 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Costa Smeralda
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: April 11 at 8am
Departure: April 11 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 185,010
Flag: Italy
Length: 337

Vessel: Silver Dawn
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 11 at 8am
Departure: April 11 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 40,844
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 213

Vessel: Symphony Star
Origin: Southampton
Destination: Genova
Arrival: April 11 at 10pm
Departure: April 12 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 6,749
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 123

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 11 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 12 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.