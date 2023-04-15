These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: April 15 at 5am
Departure: April 15 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 15 at 5am
Departure: April 15 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 15 at 5am
Departure: April 15 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 15 at 5am
Departure: April 15 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 15 at 5.30am
Departure: April 15 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 15 at 6am
Departure: April 15 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 15 at 6.15am
Departure: April 15 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 15 at 6.30am
Departure: April 15 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 15 at 8am
Departure: April 16 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Fortunagracht
Origin: Gandia
Destination: Laurium (Lavrion)
Arrival: April 15 at 12pm
Departure: April 15 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 8,620
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 137
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 15 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 16 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
