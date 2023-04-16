These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: April 16 at 2am
Departure: April 16 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Mein Schiff Herz
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Palma de Mallorca
Arrival: April 16 at 3am
Departure: April 17 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 77,302
Flag: Malta
Length: 263
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 16 at 5am
Departure: April 16 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 16 at 5am
Departure: April 16 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: April 16 at 6.30am
Departure: April 16 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 16 at 7am
Departure: April 16 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 16 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 17 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 16 at 11pm
Departure: April 16 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
