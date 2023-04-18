On the first day of the Spain Tourism Summit 2023, which is being held in Palma, it was stated that Mallorca will be the "star" destination for American and Canadian tourists this summer. This will be thanks to the commitment of United Airlines and North American tour operators and travel agencies.

The summit, attended by 75 of these tour operators and travel agencies, was told by the president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, that "the United States and Canada are two markets of interest to us, as they are committed to the sustainability of holiday destinations and are characterised by their high purchasing power".

She added: "The North American market values Mallorca as a destination in a broad way and not only as a place of sun and beach, and this mirrors our strategy in terms of tourism policy. It is a niche market that is of interest to the entire productive sector in Mallorca, as its visitors are respectful of the environment and of the destination itself and also generate a very significant spend."

Miguel Sanz, the CEO of Spain's tourism agency Turespaña, said that the objective of the summit was to position Spanish holiday destinations in the US and Canadian market. "Mallorca, in this regard, has become a true transatlantic destination because of the United Airlines route."