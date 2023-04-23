These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: April 23 at 2am

Departure: April 23 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Mein Schiff 6

Origin: Civitavecchia

Destination: Gibraltar

Arrival: April 23 at 4am

Departure: April 23 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 77,302

Flag: Malta

Length: 263

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 23 at 5am

Departure: April 23 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 23 at 5am

Departure: April 23 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: April 23 at 6.30am

Departure: April 23 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 23 at 7am

Departure: April 23 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Seabourn Quest

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: April 23 at 8am

Departure: April 23 at 9pm

Gross tonnage: 32,346

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 198

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 23 at 10.15pm

Depature: April 24 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 23 at 11pm

Departure: April 23 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

