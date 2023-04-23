These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: April 23 at 2am
Departure: April 23 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Mein Schiff 6
Origin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: April 23 at 4am
Departure: April 23 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 77,302
Flag: Malta
Length: 263
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 23 at 5am
Departure: April 23 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 23 at 5am
Departure: April 23 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: April 23 at 6.30am
Departure: April 23 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 23 at 7am
Departure: April 23 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Seabourn Quest
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: April 23 at 8am
Departure: April 23 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 32,346
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 198
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 23 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 24 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 23 at 11pm
Departure: April 23 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
