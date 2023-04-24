Cathy CalizPalma24/04/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 24 at 5am
Departure: April 24 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 24 at 5am
Departure: April 24 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 24 at 5am
Departure: April 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 24 at 5.30am
Departure: April 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 24 at 6am
Departure: April 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 24 at 6.30am
Depature: April 24 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 19,976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 24 at 6.30am
Departure: April 24 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: April 24 at 8am
Departure: April 24 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Symphony of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: April 24 at 8am
Departure: April 24 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 228,081
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362

Vessel: Cembrook
Orgin: Alcanar
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 24 at 10am
Departure: April 25 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 3,517
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 100

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 24 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 25 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.