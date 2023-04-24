These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 24 at 5am

Departure: April 24 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 24 at 5am

Departure: April 24 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 24 at 5am

Departure: April 24 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 24 at 5.30am

Departure: April 24 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 24 at 6am

Departure: April 24 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 24 at 6.30am

Depature: April 24 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 19,976

Flag: Spain

Length: 155

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 24 at 6.30am

Departure: April 24 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: April 24 at 8am

Departure: April 24 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Symphony of the Seas

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: April 24 at 8am

Departure: April 24 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 228,081

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 362

Vessel: Cembrook

Orgin: Alcanar

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 24 at 10am

Departure: April 25 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 3,517

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 100

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 24 at 10.15pm

Depature: April 25 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.