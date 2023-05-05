The Celebrity Infinity is one of the cruise ships in port today

Cathy CalizPalma05/05/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 4
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: May 5 at 4am
Departure: May 5 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 99,526
Flag: Malta
Length: 294

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 5 at 4am
Departure: May 5 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 5 at 5am
Departure: May 5 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 5 at 5am
Departure: May 5 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 5 at 5.30am
Departure: May 5 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 5 at 5.30am
Departure: May 5 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 5 at 6am
Departure: May 5 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 5 at 6.30am
Departure: May 5 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Celebrity Infinity
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 5 at 7am
Departure: May 5 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 90,940
Flag: Malta
Length: 294

Vessel: Alghero
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A órdenes
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 733
Flag: Italy
Length: 53

Vessel: Furor
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 2,840
Flag: United Kingdom
Length: 94

Vessel: Viareggio
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 670
Flag: Italy
Length: 53

Vessel: Tajo
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 550
Flag: Spain
Length: 54

Vessel: World Navigator
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 5 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 9,923
Flag: Portugal
Length: 120

Vessel: Tambre
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 530
Flag: Spain
Length: 55

Vessel: Duero
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 550
Flag: Spain
Length: 54

Vessel: Lyre
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 595
Flag: France
Length: 52

Vessel: Evropi
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 3
Flag: Greece
Length: 60

Vessel: Segura
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 530
Flag: Spain
Length: 55

Vessel: Sella
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 530
Flag: Spain
Length: 55

Vessel: Gungor Duemus
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 5 at 8am
Departure: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,000
Flag: Turkey
Length: 105

Vessel: MSC Seaview
Orgin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 5 at 9am
Departure: May 5 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 153,516
Flag: Malta
Lenght: 323

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: May 5 at 2pm
Departure: May 8 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 5 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

