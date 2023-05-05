These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 4

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Cadiz

Arrival: May 5 at 4am

Departure: May 5 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 99,526

Flag: Malta

Length: 294

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 5 at 4am

Departure: May 5 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 5 at 5am

Departure: May 5 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 5 at 5am

Departure: May 5 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 5 at 5.30am

Departure: May 5 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 5 at 5.30am

Departure: May 5 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 5 at 6am

Departure: May 5 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 5 at 6.30am

Departure: May 5 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Celebrity Infinity

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 5 at 7am

Departure: May 5 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 90,940

Flag: Malta

Length: 294

Vessel: Alghero

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A órdenes

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 733

Flag: Italy

Length: 53

Vessel: Furor

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 2,840

Flag: United Kingdom

Length: 94

Vessel: Viareggio

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 670

Flag: Italy

Length: 53

Vessel: Tajo

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 550

Flag: Spain

Length: 54

Vessel: World Navigator

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 5 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 9,923

Flag: Portugal

Length: 120

Vessel: Tambre

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 530

Flag: Spain

Length: 55

Vessel: Duero

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 550

Flag: Spain

Length: 54

Vessel: Lyre

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 595

Flag: France

Length: 52

Vessel: Evropi

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 3

Flag: Greece

Length: 60

Vessel: Segura

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 530

Flag: Spain

Length: 55

Vessel: Sella

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 530

Flag: Spain

Length: 55

Vessel: Gungor Duemus

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: May 5 at 8am

Departure: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,000

Flag: Turkey

Length: 105

Vessel: MSC Seaview

Orgin: Civitavecchia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 5 at 9am

Departure: May 5 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 153,516

Flag: Malta

Lenght: 323

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: May 5 at 2pm

Departure: May 8 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 67.311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 5 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 6 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

