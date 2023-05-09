Marella Discovery 2

09/05/2023
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 9 at 4am
Departure: May 9 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 9 at 5am
Departure: May 9 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 9 at 5am
Departure: May 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 9 at 5.30am
Departure: May 9 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 9 at 6am
Departure: May 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Palermo
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 9 at 6am
Depature: May 9 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69,472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 9 at 6.15am
Departure: May 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 9 at 6.30am
Departure: May 9 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 9 at 7am
Departure: May 9 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Costa Smeralda
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: May 9 at 8am
Departure: May 9 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 185,010
Flag: Italy
Length:337

Vessel: Evrima
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 9 at 8am
Departure: May 10 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 25,401
Flag: Malta
Length: 190

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 9 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 10 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

