These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 11 at 4am
Departure: May 11 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 11 at 5am
Departure: May 11 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 11 at 5am
Departure: May 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 11 at 5.30am
Departure: May 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 11 at 6am
Departure: May 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Symphony Sun
Origin: Gibraltar
Destination: Genova
Arrival: May 11 at 6am
Departure: May 11 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 6,749
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 123
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 11 at 6.15am
Departure: May 11 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 11 at 6.30am
Departure: May 11 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Contramaestre Casado
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 11 at 8am
Depature: May 13 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 2,272
Flag: Spain
Length: 104
Vessel: Costa Diadema
Orgin: Ibiza
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 11 at 8am
Departure: May 11 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 133,019
Flag: Italy
Length: 305
Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Orgin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: May 11 at 11am
Departure: My 12 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Tarragona
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: May 11 at 2pm
Departure: May 11 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 11 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 12 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
