These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Absa Uno
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Alcudia
Arrival: May 14 at 1am
Departure: May 14 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 317
Flag: Spain
Length: 37
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Tarragona
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: May 14 at 2am
Departure: May 14 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 14 at 5am
Departure: May 14 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: May 14 at 4am
Departure: May 14 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Triton
Origin: Santa Pola
Destination: Altea
Arrival: May 14 at 4am
Departure: May 14 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 339
Flag: Norway
Length: 32
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 14 at 5am
Departure: May 14 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 14 at 6.30am
Departure: May 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Le Champlain
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 14 at 7am
Departure: May 14 at 6.30pm
Gross tonnage: 9,900
Flag: France
Length: 131
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 14 at 7am
Departure: May 14 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Spirit of Discovery
Origin: Mahon
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 14 at 8am
Departure: May 14 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 58,119
Flag: United Kingdom
Length: 236
Vessel: Norwegian Epic
Origin: Naples
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 14 at 9am
Departure: May 14 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 155,873
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 325
Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Origin: Alcudia
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: May 14 at 5pm
Departure: May 15 at 5am
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 14 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 15 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 14 at 11pm
Departure: May 14 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.