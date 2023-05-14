These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Absa Uno

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Alcudia

Arrival: May 14 at 1am

Departure: May 14 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 317

Flag: Spain

Length: 37

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Tarragona

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: May 14 at 2am

Departure: May 14 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 14 at 5am

Departure: May 14 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Malaga

Arrival: May 14 at 4am

Departure: May 14 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 111,554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Triton

Origin: Santa Pola

Destination: Altea

Arrival: May 14 at 4am

Departure: May 14 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 339

Flag: Norway

Length: 32

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 14 at 5am

Departure: May 14 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 14 at 6.30am

Departure: May 14 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Le Champlain

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 14 at 7am

Departure: May 14 at 6.30pm

Gross tonnage: 9,900

Flag: France

Length: 131

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 14 at 7am

Departure: May 14 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Spirit of Discovery

Origin: Mahon

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 14 at 8am

Departure: May 14 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 58,119

Flag: United Kingdom

Length: 236

Vessel: Norwegian Epic

Origin: Naples

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 14 at 9am

Departure: May 14 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 155,873

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 325

Vessel: Sirios Cement V

Origin: Alcudia

Destination: Alicante

Arrival: May 14 at 5pm

Departure: May 15 at 5am

Gross tonnage: 2,453

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 86

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 14 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 15 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 14 at 11pm

Departure: May 14 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.