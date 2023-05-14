The Norweigian Epic is one of the ships visiting Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma14/05/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Absa Uno
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Alcudia
Arrival: May 14 at 1am
Departure: May 14 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 317
Flag: Spain
Length: 37

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Tarragona
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: May 14 at 2am
Departure: May 14 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 14 at 5am
Departure: May 14 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: May 14 at 4am
Departure: May 14 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Triton
Origin: Santa Pola
Destination: Altea
Arrival: May 14 at 4am
Departure: May 14 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 339
Flag: Norway
Length: 32

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 14 at 5am
Departure: May 14 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 14 at 6.30am
Departure: May 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Le Champlain
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 14 at 7am
Departure: May 14 at 6.30pm
Gross tonnage: 9,900
Flag: France
Length: 131

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 14 at 7am
Departure: May 14 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Spirit of Discovery
Origin: Mahon
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 14 at 8am
Departure: May 14 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 58,119
Flag: United Kingdom
Length: 236

Vessel: Norwegian Epic
Origin: Naples
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 14 at 9am
Departure: May 14 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 155,873
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 325

Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Origin: Alcudia
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: May 14 at 5pm
Departure: May 15 at 5am
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 14 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 15 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 14 at 11pm
Departure: May 14 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

