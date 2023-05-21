These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Civitavecchia

Arrival: May 21 at 4am

Departure: May 21 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 111,554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 21 at 4.30am

Departure: May 21 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 21 at 5am

Departure: May 21 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Mi orca

Arrival: May 21 at 6.30am

Departure: May 21 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 21 at 7am

Departure: May 21 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Tarragona

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: May 21 at 9am

Departure: May 21 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: MSC Orchestra

Origin: Marseille

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 21 at 9am

Departure: May 21 at 9pm

Gross tonnage: 92,409

Flag: Panama

Length: 294

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 21 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 22 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 21 at 11pm

Departure: May 21 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.