MSC Orchestra cruise ship

Cathy CalizPalma21/05/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Civitavecchia
Arrival: May 21 at 4am
Departure: May 21 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 21 at 4.30am
Departure: May 21 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 21 at 5am
Departure: May 21 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Mi orca
Arrival: May 21 at 6.30am
Departure: May 21 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 21 at 7am
Departure: May 21 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Tarragona
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: May 21 at 9am
Departure: May 21 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: MSC Orchestra
Origin: Marseille
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 21 at 9am
Departure: May 21 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 92,409
Flag: Panama
Length: 294

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 21 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 22 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 21 at 11pm
Departure: May 21 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.