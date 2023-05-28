These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: May 28 at 2am

Departure: May 28 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: May 28 at 4am

Departure: May 28 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 111,554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: May 28 at 5am

Departure: May 28 at 9.45pm

Gross tonnage: 71,304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 28 at 5am

Departure: May 28 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 28 at 5.15am

Departure: May 28 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Ciudad de Grandad

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Mi orca

Arrival: May 28 at 6.30am

Departure: May 28 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 26,916

Flag: Spain

Length: 172

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valendia

Arrival: May 28 at 7am

Departure: May 28 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Oosterdam

Origin: Alicante

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 28 at 10am

Departure: May 28 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 82,305

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 285

Vessel: Sirios Cement V

Origin: Alcanar

Destination: Alcanar

Arrival: May 28 at 1pm

Departure: May 30 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 2,453

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 86

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 28 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 29 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Grandad

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 28 at 11pm

Departure: May 28 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 26,916

Flag: Spain

Length: 172

