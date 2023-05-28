Holland America's Oosterdam is due into Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma28/05/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: May 28 at 2am
Departure: May 28 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 28 at 4am
Departure: May 28 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 28 at 5am
Departure: May 28 at 9.45pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 28 at 5am
Departure: May 28 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 28 at 5.15am
Departure: May 28 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Ciudad de Grandad
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Mi orca
Arrival: May 28 at 6.30am
Departure: May 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 26,916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valendia
Arrival: May 28 at 7am
Departure: May 28 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Oosterdam
Origin: Alicante
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 28 at 10am
Departure: May 28 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 82,305
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 285

Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Origin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: May 28 at 1pm
Departure: May 30 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Grandad
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 28 at 11pm
Departure: May 28 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 26,916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172

