These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: May 28 at 2am
Departure: May 28 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 28 at 4am
Departure: May 28 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 28 at 5am
Departure: May 28 at 9.45pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 28 at 5am
Departure: May 28 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 28 at 5.15am
Departure: May 28 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Ciudad de Grandad
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Mi orca
Arrival: May 28 at 6.30am
Departure: May 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 26,916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valendia
Arrival: May 28 at 7am
Departure: May 28 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Oosterdam
Origin: Alicante
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 28 at 10am
Departure: May 28 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 82,305
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 285
Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Origin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: May 28 at 1pm
Departure: May 30 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Grandad
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 28 at 11pm
Departure: May 28 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 26,916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.