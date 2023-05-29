The Seabourn Sojourn is one of the ships in Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma29/05/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga
Origin: Castellon
Destination: A Coruña
Arrival: May 29 at 3am
Departure: May 31 at 3am
Gross tonnage: 23,420
Flag: Malta
Length: 177

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 29 at 5am
Departure: May 29 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 29 at 5am
Departure: May 29 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 29 at 5.30am
Departure: May 29 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 29 at 5.40am
Departure: May 29 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 29 at 6am
Departure: May 29 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 29 at 7am
Departure: May 29 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Symphony of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: May 29 at 8am
Departure: May 29 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 228,081
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362

Vessel: Seabourn Sojourn
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Sete
Arrival: May 29 at 8am
Departure: May 29 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 32,346
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 198

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: May 29 at 8am
Departure: May 29 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: BBC Ruby
Origin: Antigua
Destination: Genova
Arrival: May 29 at 3pm
Departure: May 31 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 12,838
Flag: Antiqua & Barbuda
Length: 153

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 29 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 30 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.