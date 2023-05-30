These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2

Origin: Livorno

Destination: Propriano, France

Arrival: May 30 at 4.30am

Depature: May 30 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 69,472

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 264

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 30 at 4.45am

Departure: May 30 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 30 at 5am

Departure: May 30 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 30 at 5am

Departure: May 30 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga

Origin: Castellon

Destination: A Coruña

Arrival: May 30 at 5am

Departure: June 1 at 3am

Gross tonnage: 23,420

Flag: Malta

Length: 177

Vessel: Triton

Origin: Santa Pola

Destination: Santa Pola

Arrival: May 30 at 5am

Departure: May 30 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 339

Flag: Norway

Length: 32

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 30 at 5.30am

Departure: May 30 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 30 at 6am

Departure: May 30 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 30 at 6.15am

Departure: May 30 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 30 at 6.30am

Departure: May 30 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: May 30 at 7am

Departure: May 30 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 7,616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Scenic Eclipse II

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon

Arrival: May 30 at 8am

Departure: May 30 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 17,545

Flag: Croatia

Length: 166

Vessel: Azamara Journey

Origin: Toulon

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: May 30 at 1.30pm

Departure: May 30 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 30,277

Flag: Malta

Length: 181

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 30 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 31 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.