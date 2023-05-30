These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Livorno
Destination: Propriano, France
Arrival: May 30 at 4.30am
Depature: May 30 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69,472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 30 at 4.45am
Departure: May 30 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 30 at 5am
Departure: May 30 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 30 at 5am
Departure: May 30 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga
Origin: Castellon
Destination: A Coruña
Arrival: May 30 at 5am
Departure: June 1 at 3am
Gross tonnage: 23,420
Flag: Malta
Length: 177
Vessel: Triton
Origin: Santa Pola
Destination: Santa Pola
Arrival: May 30 at 5am
Departure: May 30 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 339
Flag: Norway
Length: 32
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 30 at 5.30am
Departure: May 30 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 30 at 6am
Departure: May 30 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 30 at 6.15am
Departure: May 30 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 30 at 6.30am
Departure: May 30 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 30 at 7am
Departure: May 30 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Scenic Eclipse II
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon
Arrival: May 30 at 8am
Departure: May 30 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 17,545
Flag: Croatia
Length: 166
Vessel: Azamara Journey
Origin: Toulon
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 30 at 1.30pm
Departure: May 30 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 30,277
Flag: Malta
Length: 181
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 30 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 31 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
