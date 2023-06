A proposed domestic flight ban within Spain could cost the Spanish economy 329 million euros and the loss of 6,000 full-time jobs, a report by PwC has concluded.

Madrid is currently considering a similar domestic flight ban to that which was finally introduced into law by the French government last month. Under the French ruling, domestic flights are barred if there’s a high-speed train service of two and half hours or less also available between the same destinations.

PwC looked at how those same rules might hit domestic flights within Spain and discovered that there were five possible routes that could be impacted. Those five routes were between Madrid and Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga, Sevilla and Valencia.